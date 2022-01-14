Richard “Ricky” Gilbert Wood, age 72, passed away on January 2, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Military honors will be observed by VFW Post 4075. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. service time.

Ricky was born January 2, 2022, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Hardin Gilbert and Blonda Goff Wood. Mr. Wood was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Ricky was united in marriage to Sharon Yvonne Thompson Wood in 1972. 

They shared 49 years together until his passing. Mr. Wood enjoyed many things including horseracing, coaching sports, and watching basketball. Most of all he loved spending time with his loving family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Yvonne Thompson Wood; sons, Richard Justin Wood and Richard Justin Wood; daughter, Tonya Renee Wood Blackburn; sister, Sharon Wood Douglas; grandchildren, Peyton Scott Blackburn, Savannah Anne Wood; mother-in-law, Joan Ashcraft; and son-in-law, Scott Blackburn.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ricky Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription