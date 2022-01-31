A memorial service for Ricky Grant Jones, son of the late Dallas Grant and Charlotte Jones, will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Langford Avenue, Frankfort, with Rev Donald Townsend, officiating. Jones passed away on Jan. 10.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Barcelona bids to sign Aubameyang and sell Dembélé
- 'I want to jump': Growing Olympic ski jumpers starts young
- Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children
- US defender George Bello joins Bundesliga club Bielefeld
- California moves to dismantle nation's largest death row
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
- KY Lottery
Most Popular
Articles
- Homeless woman charged with squatting in East Frankfort house
- Frankfort man reportedly nabbed with 104 grams of crystal meth
- One dead in early morning fire on Bradley Street
- Longtime Frankfort florist closing after almost 37 years
- Frankfort man accused of forcing way into residence, stealing gun
- City leaders agree to financial settlement with former city manager
- Bird is the word: City leaders pass urban chicken ordinance
- City leaders OK five-year lease with Harrods
- Franklin County GOP Chairman Calen Studler files for state senate seat
- Lawrenceburg man with three active warrants turns himself in
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Findings of Thompson's alleged misconduct revealed (31)
- Chanda Veno: 'No offense' but this column is 'literally' maddening (17)
- Attorney: Employee's termination should prompt review of city's alcohol, substance abuse policy (16)
- Letter: Are we in Kentucky? (15)
- KCDC asks lawyer to force mayor to appoint new board members (12)
- City leaders to discuss Thompson's actions at special-called meeting Thursday (10)
- Carroll running for Franklin County Judge-Executive as a Republican (9)
- Meeting yields no answers regarding alleged misconduct by a city commission member (9)
- Letter: Bradshaw is a tremendous asset for Frankfort (9)
- Guest columnist: Don't believe the Democrats' big lie (9)
- Controversial claims made at town hall hosted by Southworth (8)
- Hearing OK'd for Thompson's possible removal from Frankfort City Commission (8)
- Guest columnist: Don't censor Americans or Kentuckians (7)
- Letter: Gerrymandering is used to steal elections (6)
- Letter: Be careful what you wish for (6)
- Letter: GOP attempting takeover of our democracy, voter rights (6)
- Three-peat: SJ earns best small daily newspaper in annual Ky. Press Assoc. awards (6)
- 'Baby daddy issues:' Mother gets three years for leaving children in vehicle while she patronized pub (6)
- Six candidates vying for seats on city commission (5)
- John Arnett: I am wrong once again (5)
- Bowman named Frankfort police chief (5)
- Under proposal, Franklin County would be in different Senate, Congressional Districts (5)
- Guest columnist: Shift and shaft tax policy is no way to prosper (5)
- You Asked: Can the female police chief candidate bring litigation against Thompson or the city commission? (5)
- City commission to meet Tuesday to discuss Frankfort Police chief candidates (5)
- Editorial: City leaders following protocol in handling of misconduct allegations (5)
- Mayor calls special meeting to discuss possible discipline or dismissal of a commissioner (5)
- Bird is the word: City leaders pass urban chicken ordinance (5)
- Guest columnist: 'Not in my Army' (5)
- Chanda Veno: The lesser known anti-bucket list (4)
- Editorial: Homeless deserve our help not our pity (4)
- Guest columnist: Time to join military or go to jail is over (4)
- Date, time of Thompson's public hearing confirmed (4)
- Man found rummaging through dumpster arrested on drug charge (4)
- Guest columnist: What do we need for a 'post-pandemic?' (4)
- Guest columnist: Destroying the Elkhorn Creek corridor for bourbon boom is insane (4)
- Letter: 'What is the crux of greenhouse gas science?' (4)
- County's COVID cases increase by 397 in three days (4)
- Guest columnist: Time to move state forward with bold investments (4)
- Franklin County GOP Chairman Calen Studler files for state senate seat (4)
- Franklin County residents join suit over redistricting maps (3)
- Jim Waters: The best kind of school choice policy? (3)
- Letter: 'People want a beautiful Peaks Mill, not an industrial complex' (3)
- Letter: 'Welcome to western Kentucky, Franklin County' (3)
- SJ Digs: Glass is just the tip of the recycling iceberg (3)
- CARTOON: I see the satellite made in Kentucky ... wait, it's the General Assembly (3)
- Fiscal court approves work on three county water districts (3)
- City leaders agree to financial settlement with former city manager (3)
- Letter: A reflection on 2021 (3)
- Franklin County Attorney's race is wide open (3)
- Guest columnist: The shoe factory lesson (3)
- Letter: 'It's time people start taking more responsibility for themselves' (3)
- Judge issues temporary injunction on RaceTrac right-turn only entrance/exit (3)
- Guest columnist: Truth, justice and the American way (3)
- Letter: Encourage U.S., world history instead of cutting out parts (3)
- Letter: Peaks Mill is inappropriate place for industrial development (3)
- Robinson announces he's leaving Kentucky for the NFL (2)
- Editorial: McConnell owes Black Americans, Kentuckians an apology for comment (2)
- Foley out as Frankfort football coach (2)
- Guest columnist: Love at first sight really does exist (2)
- FCRJ inmate death in August likely caused by peanut butter sandwich (2)
- Looking for writer's group? (2)
- Letter: 'Whitewashing history, omitting truth is a tendency of autocracies, dictatorships' (2)
- Frankfort man sentenced to 42 years in 2014 murder (2)
- Letter: Army is not the place for sexual predators (2)
- Editorial: Legislators shouldn't rush legislative redistricting proposals (2)
- Letter: 'Commit to ensuring equitable vaccine distribution' (2)
- Leawood Drive arson victim, family served with eviction notice (2)
- CARTOON: No offense, but ... (2)
- Beshear proposes state pre-K funding for every 4-year-old (2)
- Letter: Encourage legislators to reject House Bills 14 and 18 (2)
- Local man convicted of manslaughter cited in traffic stop (2)
- County won't go halfsies with the city on CARES Coalition consultant (2)
- Walking the path of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Annual MLK Community Memorial Celebration streamed live (2)
- Former FCRJ guard sentenced for sexual assault on female inmate (2)
- Moorman competing in All-American Bowl National Combine (1)
- William 'David' Evans (1)
- Low COVID vaccination rates are associated with high death rates (1)
- Guest columnist: Our most difficult decision for 2022 (1)
- Do you agree with Frankfort Independent Schools' decision to fire Frankfort High School football coach Craig Foley? (1)
- Dead van battery leads to man's arrest for illegal drugs (1)
- City leaders OK five-year lease with Harrods (1)
- Helen Evans, creator of Ky.'s First Ladies miniatures, remembered as a go-getter (1)
- Local woman allegedly in possession of suspected heroin gives officers false identifying information (1)
- Guest columnist: Ky. businesses must step up, address racial disparities (1)
- Winners of humane society's rare bourbon raffle to be drawn Thursday (1)
- Frankfort man accused of forcing way into residence, stealing gun (1)
- Lang won't face opposition for PVA (1)
- Another closed-door discussion regarding Thompson's misconduct ends without action taken (1)
- Letter: Indoor aquatic centers add to quality of life (1)
- CARTOON: Time for fried eggs (1)
- Franklin County inducts first class into Boys Basketball Hall of Fame (1)
- Pickens gives verbal update on splash pad at Dolly Graham Park (1)
- Kentucky State reinforces need for $23 million at subcommittee appearance (1)
- CARTOON: Heaven thrilled to have Jack W. Flynn (1)
- Frankfort woman charged after vehicle runs through yard, strikes house (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.