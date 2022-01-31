A memorial service for Ricky Grant Jones, son of the late Dallas Grant and Charlotte Jones, will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Langford Avenue, Frankfort, with Rev Donald Townsend, officiating. Jones passed away on Jan. 10.

