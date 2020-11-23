Ricky Junior Lewis Sr., age 46, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Private services will be held.

Mr. Lewis was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Dec. 18, 1973, to Ronnie and Jeanette Lewis. He was a loving son, father, brother, grandfather and uncle.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Ronald Junior Lewis, Ricky Lewis Jr., Jennifer Ann Lewis; siblings, David Lewis (Angela), Rhonda Partin (Tom); and grandchild, Alexander Junior Lewis.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tom Partin, Thomas Partin, Timothy Partin, Brandon Lewis, Jamie Smith, Darryl Lewis and Donnie Lewis.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

