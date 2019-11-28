A gathering of family and friends of Ricky Kruer, 60, will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Annunciation Catholic Church. Kruer died Sunday.

