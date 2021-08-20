Ricky Lee Benton, age 54, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Services will be held 11 a.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5: p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. 

Ricky was born on December 29, 1966, to the late Clell Lee Benton and Gladys Alice Giles Watson. He was a former employee of the City of Frankfort.

Ricky was known for his outgoing personality and his love for talking with anyone. With an adventurous heart, he loved to travel. He was an avid classic car enthusiast.

Above all, he loved his family dearly and will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. 

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kimberly Benton; his children, Jacob Benton (Hope), Justin Benton, J.T. Benton, and Brooklynn Benton; siblings, Tony Benton (Teresa) and Tina Hopper; and by three grandchildren. He was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

