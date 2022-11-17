LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Ricky Lee "Chigger" White Sr., 68, husband of Betty Armstrong White, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.  Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. White died Wednesday, Nov. 16. 

