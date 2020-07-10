Funeral services for Ricky “Long Hair” Lee Ewen, 64, widower of Kathy Ewen, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Ewen died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ricky Ewen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

