Ricky Dwayne Shelton, age 56, passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. He was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, on April 18, 1964.
Ricky had an interest in tool and die, and construction. He had a love for a good western movie.
He is survived by his sons, Jacob Shelton (Lauren) and Ben Shelton, all of Lawrenceburg; sisters, Cathy Monroe and Lisa Goodlett, both of Frankfort; and by several nieces and nephews.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Shelton and Cindy Clunch.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
