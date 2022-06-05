LAWRENCEBURG — Visitation for Rita Carol Barnett, 67, will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Saffell House Funeral Home and will also precede the funeral service on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at Saffell House Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. The graveside service will immediately follow the funeral service on Thursday at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Saffell House Funeral Home. Barnett died Friday.

