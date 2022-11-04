Funeral services for Rita F. Harrod Redmon, 72, of Frankfort, will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Eugene Neyhart, Johnathan Wells, and Andrew Messinger will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. She passed away Wednesday.

Redmon, Rita.jpeg

Rita F. Harrod Redmon

Rita was a member of Graefenburg Christian Church. Her first love was her Savior Jesus Christ. She was a beautiful, loving mother and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the daughter of the late Aeris “AC” Harrod and Lena Webb Harrod.

