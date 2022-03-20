LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Rita Norton, 60, mother of Shavon Akins, will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Norton died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Norton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

