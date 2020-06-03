LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Rita Rae Winters, 62, wife of Brian McQueen, will be 11 a.m. at Nineva Christian Church. Winters died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Winters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

