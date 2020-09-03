Rita Wallace

Rita Ann Perry Wallace, 91, returned to her heavenly father on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
She was born to the late Elizabeth and Bernard Perry.
Rita was a woman who loved spending time with others. She was a member of Hikes Pointe Women’s Club, a part of the Altar Society at Saint Martha’s, where she was a founding member. Rita enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, listening to music and playing the piano. Mr. and Mrs. Wallace enjoyed traveling together throughout their 50 years of marriage.
Her husband, George Wallace, along with her sisters; Mary Wordell, Jeane Perry, Sister Rose Perry, SCN; and brother, George Perry have also preceded her in passing.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Georganne Wallace-Owens (Steve) and Mark Wallace (Lynn); grandchildren, Scott Owens, Laurie Owens, Nathaniel Wallace, Nick Lovelace and Kelly Clark; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Jane Haden; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from 2-7 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218.
Funeral mass will be on Friday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. at Saint Martha’s Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, Louisville, KY 40218, with a private burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
