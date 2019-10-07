Robbie Jean Johnson, age 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Rev. William Hartung officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, on Nov. 30, 1926, the daughter to the late Roy Robinson and Mattie Logsdon Harmon. She retired from the Kentucky State Government after serving 35 years as an executive secretary for the Attorney General’s Office. A great godly woman, she was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching the Fidelis Class.
Known as a loving daughter, supportive wife, selfless mother and compassionate friend, Robbie never failed to put others before herself in everything she did. A true Christian mother, she gave her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditional love without fail.
She cherished her family and was always extremely generous, and never asked for anything in return. Her Christian witness touched everyone in her family, her church and all with whom she came into contact. Her Christian legacy is one which will carry forth through all those who knew her, but all are comforted knowing she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She will be greatly missed by her sons, Phillip Terry Johnson (Susan), Joseph Alan Johnson (Jacqueline) and Mark Anthony Johnson (Laural); and grandchildren, Meredith, Abby, Brooke, Shaina, Maribeth, Amber and Alexander Johnson. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Jonathon, Kate, Benjamin, Avery and Deacon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Rollie Johnson.
Serving as pallbearers will be Abby Johnson, Meredith Johnson, John McElmurray, Dee McElmurray, Michael McElmurray and Gary White.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the fourth floor nursing staff at Norton’s Hospital, the administration and staff at Bradford Square Nursing Home and her loving caregivers, Shirley Greenup, Laura Gregory and Anna Gordon for the great care and compassion shown to Robbie.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.