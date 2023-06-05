LAWRENCEBURG — Celebration of life for Robert A. "Bob" Sarver, II, 76, husband of Jenny Sarver, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Sarver died Thursday, June 1.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Sarver, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

