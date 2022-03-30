Robert A. Martin

Robert Alan Martin, an attorney who fought for the rights of tenants and consumers, and a family man who loved the outdoors, died from cancer on March 16, 2022. He was 68.

Bob grew up in Frankfort, Kentucky, with his mother, Mary Lou, his father, Galen, and his siblings, David and Julie. He later attended college at Swarthmore, where he met his wife, Kate.

His life as a New Yorker and an activist began with his enrollment in the NYU law school. As an attorney, his energy for organizing and for defending the rights of everyday New Yorkers was endless.

While at the Department of Consumer Affairs, he sought to hold predatory business owners accountable. At DC 37, he served the needs of working class city employees. His work with the Fair Housing Justice Center and within consumer advocacy networks touched many people and will have a lasting impact.

Housing justice was not only of professional interest to Bob, but personal interest. In the course of his fight against the landlords of Chelsea, he squatted a neglected apartment that eventually became the home where he and Kate raised their two sons, Alex and James.

As a husband and father, Bob loved spending time with his family more than anything. They hiked, skied and played tennis together in all seasons. He was a skilled camper and mountain climber who summited dozens of 14’ers in Colorado with Kate.

He played basketball every week at PS 41 in Greenwich Village for 30-plus years with his friends and his sons. In later years, he took pride in playing hide and seek with and reading to his two grandchildren, Lilou and River.

He cooked with and traveled with his daughter-in-law, Megan, and Jamie’s partner, Aimee. He was a reader, a movie watcher and a socialist who loved just hanging out and chatting, like a true southern transplant.

Bob collected friends and confidants throughout his life, whether at work, at organizing meetings, at conferences, while buying a Christmas tree, or while encountering random strangers on the street. He really made friends everywhere he went. And, he went everywhere.

With Kate and sometimes his sons, he traveled to South Africa, Chile, Argentina, Turkey, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Cuba, the USSR, Portugal, France, Spain, England, the Netherlands, Canada, and all over the United States. In sickness and in health he had endless curiosity and spirit. No matter how he felt, he would smile and tell you he was “just ducky.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fair Housing Justice Center, Inc., where Bob served as a board member for close to 20 years.

A memorial for Rob will be in Manhattan at Church of the Holy Apostles noon-3 p.m. June 4.

