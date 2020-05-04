Robert Allen Hamilton, age 57, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born in Woodford County, Kentucky, on Oct. 10, 1962, to the late Kirby Smith Hamilton and Barbara Irene Ingram Hamilton. He worked at Greathouse Farm.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Kay Reynolds Hamilton; children, John Hamilton, Jovona Hamilton (Adam), Pamala Hamilton, Kristina Hamilton (Mike); siblings, Kirby Hamilton (Linda), Mike Hamilton (Tonia), Roy Hamilton, Wesley Hamilton, Ellen Wagner, Mildred Childers and Phyllis Hay; and grandchildren, Joshua, Landon, Taylor and Dalton.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

