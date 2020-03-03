Robert “Bob” Kauffeld, age 75, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday.
Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 14, 1944, to the late Henry Kauffeld and Edith Foried Meyer. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and retired from Neogen, after spending many years as a supervisor.
In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and golfing, but especially loved being with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Mattie Ann Manley Kauffeld; children, Jennifer Goddard (Mike), Bryan Kauffeld, Charles Spencer Jr. (Melissa) and Kenneth Spencer; brothers, Jimmy Meyer, Dennis Meyer, Mike Meyer and John Kauffeld. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David Meyer and Bill Kauffeld.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.