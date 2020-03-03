Robert Kauffeld.jpg

Robert "Bob" Kauffeld

Robert “Bob” Kauffeld, age 75, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday.

Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 14, 1944, to the late Henry Kauffeld and Edith Foried Meyer. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and retired from Neogen, after spending many years as a supervisor.

In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and golfing, but especially loved being with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mattie Ann Manley Kauffeld; children, Jennifer Goddard (Mike), Bryan Kauffeld, Charles Spencer Jr. (Melissa) and Kenneth Spencer; brothers, Jimmy Meyer, Dennis Meyer, Mike Meyer and John Kauffeld. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David Meyer and Bill Kauffeld.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Kauffeld, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
1:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription