Robert “Bob” Taylor Fraine, age 77, passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Rusty Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan.14, 2021. 

Mr. Fraine was born in Frankfort on July 24, 1943, to the late Herbert Fraine and Forest Catherine Clark Fraine. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and member of Swallowfield Church of Christ. With a love for time spent on the road, he was the owner and operator of Stoney Creek Trucking Company. In his spare time, he enjoyed trips to Gatlinburg, fishing and being with his family. 

He is survived by his children, Craig Taylor Fraine, Jeffrey Fraine, Julie Bickers (Raymond) and Katie Lockridge (Kyle); sister, Janice Newton; grandchildren, Jennifer Bondurant, Michelle Gaines, Brandon Fraine, Alyssa Bickers and William Lockridge; uncle, Bill Clark; and by his significant other, Hazel Fraine. He was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Todd Forest Fraine; grandson, Johnathan Fraine; and brother, Donald Lewis Fraine. 

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

