Robert “Bob” Taylor Fraine, age 77, passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Rusty Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan.14, 2021.
Mr. Fraine was born in Frankfort on July 24, 1943, to the late Herbert Fraine and Forest Catherine Clark Fraine. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and member of Swallowfield Church of Christ. With a love for time spent on the road, he was the owner and operator of Stoney Creek Trucking Company. In his spare time, he enjoyed trips to Gatlinburg, fishing and being with his family.
He is survived by his children, Craig Taylor Fraine, Jeffrey Fraine, Julie Bickers (Raymond) and Katie Lockridge (Kyle); sister, Janice Newton; grandchildren, Jennifer Bondurant, Michelle Gaines, Brandon Fraine, Alyssa Bickers and William Lockridge; uncle, Bill Clark; and by his significant other, Hazel Fraine. He was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Todd Forest Fraine; grandson, Johnathan Fraine; and brother, Donald Lewis Fraine.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.