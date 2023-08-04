A family celebration of life for Robert “Bob” Truman Tandy, 62, is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts please make a donation to your favorite Wildlife Organization. Condolence may be shared at www.BlackburnandWard.com. Tandy died July 21 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
