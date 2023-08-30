LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Robert "Bobby" Bruce Edwards, 77, husband of Angela Sparrow Edwards, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Edwards died Tuesday, Aug. 29.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

