Services for Robert “Bobby” Lee Redmon, 80, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Redmon died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Redmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

