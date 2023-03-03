Robert “Bobby” Allen Mosher, Jr., age 76, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mark Studler officiating. Burial will follow at Peaks Mill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday. 

Robert "Bobby" Mosher

Bobby was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 15, 1946, and was raised in Corbin, Kentucky. He worked as an interior and exterior painter with Capital City Painting. Bobby enjoyed spending time with his family and friends on his porch at his Woodland Avenue Home of 31 years. He was known for his giving personality and big heart by helping those in need. He was an avid NASCAR fan, supporting Tony Stewart and Kyle Busch and UK basketball fan. 

