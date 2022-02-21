April 23, 1976-February 11, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be held for Robert "Bobby" Thomas Paige, 45, from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at The Foundry, 317 W. Broadway St., Frankfort, Kentucky.

Robert "Bobby" Paige

He was survived by his parents, Terry Wayne and Dana Green Paige (Frankfort); his son, Cameron Thomas Paige (Frankfort); his aunts, Betty Shouse (Johnny) (Lawrenceburg), Terry Green (Frankfort) and Tonjua Casey (Anthony) (Lawrenceburg); uncle, Cecil Hayden (Joan) (Frankfort); cousins, Summer Hope Strasburger (Chad) (Frankfort); Jade Casey Hicks (Shane) (Lawrenceburg) and Kennedy Casey (Seth) (Lawrenceburg); also, his favorite little girls, Hartley and Sadiey Hicks.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert M. and Marguerite S. Green; and paternal grandparents, Thomas Eugene Paige and Mary Elizabeth Blackburn; and his uncles, Robert Scott Green, Arthur Hayden and Thomas Eugene Paige Jr.

Bobby was a service/repair technician for Robert M. Green & Son and Terry Paige & Son Plumbing for approximately 29 years. Currently, he was working at Smoker Friendly as a Night Manager where he considered them his work family.

Bobby was an avid Dallas Cowboy Fan who enjoyed fishing, gaming, golfing and bowling. He enjoyed his chats and time spent with Jason Nesselrode and Warren McGaughey, as well as the rest of his crew. His smile and laugh will remain in our hearts.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

