Services for Robert Allen Brooks-Wittig, 37, will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Brooks-Wittig died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Brooks-Wittig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

