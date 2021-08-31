Services for Robert Carrol Stopher I, 68, will be private. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Stopher died Sunday.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Robert I as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

