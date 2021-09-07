LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Robert Carroll Stopher II, 49, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Stopher died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Stopher, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription