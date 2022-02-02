Robert Coubert

Robert Eugene Coubert, age 56, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. Robert was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on June 29, 1965, to Virginia and the Late Eugene Coubert. He is survived by his three children, Courtney Jamerson, Haley Bybee and Hunter Coubert; one stepson, Josh Bingham; and by several grandchildren. 

No services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

 

