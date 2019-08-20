Services for Robert D. Pullen, 85, will be at noon Saturday at First Christian Church. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. Harrod Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He died Sunday.

 

