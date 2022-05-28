Services for Robert Dale Wiley, 54, will be 4 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Leestown Gospel Church, 980 Wilkerson Blvd., in Frankfort. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Wiley died May 13.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wile as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

