VERSAILLES — A graveside service for Robert Donald Lesh Sr., 90, widower of Ruby Faye Jackson Lesh, will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Lesh died Saturday, Aug. 22.

