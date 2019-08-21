Robert Douglas Pullen, age 85, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18 2019. Services will be held at First Christian Church, 316 Ann St., Frankfort, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at noon with Rev. Dr. John Opsata officiating, assisted by Rev. Meredith Siler. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at First Christian Church from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, and 11:00 a.m. until the noon service time on Saturday.
A lifetime resident of Frankfort, he was born Oct. 3, 1933, in Winchester. Robert lived a life of service to his community, his nation, his church and his family. With a master’s degree in education he started his career as a teacher where he worked to further the science education of countless students over the years teaching, biology, chemistry, microbiology and the other sciences. Continuing his service to the children of Franklin County he then served as assistant principal at Franklin County High School and retired as the director of both School Food Service and Transportation after 37 years.
In service to his country, Maj. Pullen served 23 years in the U.S. Army/Army Reserves as a member of the Medical Services Corps in multiple capacities up to and including Commanding Officer of the 8/10th Convalescent Hospital and Commander of Training in the 100th Division.
In service to his church he served as a board member, Deacon and Elder. He was a member of the church since 1957.
In service to his family, he served as a pillar of dedication, loyalty and knowledge. Leading by example and teaching by doing. As he was fond of saying, “I have had a thousand kids to take care of in my lifetime." He was steadfast in his beliefs and ardent in his ideals yet never held anyone to a standard that was against their beliefs or ones that they could not achieve.
As a husband, he was loyal and loving walking hand in hand with the love of his life Ruth Ann. He was a loyal friend to those who truly knew him with those friendships lasting more than 80 years.
Born out of the passions of his mother and family, he was an avid gardener who would delight family, friends and coworkers with the fruits and vegetables of his labor often showing up with a basket full of home grown goodness to share. Gaddy, as he was known to his grandkids loved to share his knowledge and experience while gaining free labor to plant each year’s crop. He loved to take care of his lawn, raise roses and was an avid woodworker. He was a hard working coworker, a faithful Christian, a proud veteran, a loyal friend, a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his children, Patti Pullen, of Frankfort, Cindy Pullen Fox (Bobby), of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Jim Pullen (Ashlea) of Union, Kentucky; sisters, Betsy Dozier (George), Jan Barnes, Nan Taylor (Jerry) and Sarah Maynard (Greg); five beloved grandchildren, Zachary and Eli Fox and Sam, Jack and Maddi Pullen. He was also blessed with a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by wife of 56 years, Ruth Ann Thurman Pullen, and parents, Willard Douglas Pullen and Ida Frances Maybrier Pullen.
Zachary Fox, Eli Fox, Sam Pullen, Jack Pullen, Bobby Fox, Jim Pullen, and Greg Maynard will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory are suggested to First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 316 Ann Street, Frankfort, KY 40601. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com