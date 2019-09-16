A graveside service for Robert “Bobby” Duncan, 68, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Duncan died Sunday at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington.

