LAWRENCEBURG – Private family services will be held for Robert Edward “Bob” Works, 80, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. He died Saturday in Lexington. 

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Works as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

