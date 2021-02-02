No services for Robert Edward Flynn will be held per his request. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Flynn died Sunday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Resilient Pierre-Paul excited to be back in Super Bowl
- 9-0 again: Southampton slumps to record-tying loss to Man U
- JD Davis, Mets argue 1st salary arbitration case of year
- GOP lawmakers vote to check Kentucky governor's COVID powers
- McCarthy faces choices as GOP divides over Cheney, Greene
- Franklin County Health Department reports 44 new COVID cases
- Indiana high school coach fired after chair-throwing tirade
- Alabama hires Jay Graham to coach special teams, tight ends
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Bondurant Middle School teacher sentenced to 15 years
- 'We are more alike than different:' Ayers honored for work with disabled
- Blanton’s Landing feasibility study moving along; city seeks more public input on river access project
- Contractor to use Pic-Pac building as TIGER grant hub; latest timeline set for project
- Riddle signs minor league contract with Twins, has invitation to big league camp
- Nathan Bowman
- Rodgers turning jigsaw puzzles into works of art
- Impeachment petitioners say legislature must act where Kentucky Supreme Court failed
- Tennessee murder suspect arrested after I-64 crash
- Local school districts looking for substitute teachers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Sheriff reassigns detective criticized for attending Trump rally, accused of past police misconduct (22)
- Beshear, leaders postpone State of the Commonwealth, budget address (17)
- Waiting on the grant: City optimistic about future of Parcels B and C, awaits federal transit grant (16)
- Public defenders call out sheriff's deputy for attending Trump rally (16)
- Buffalo Trace welcomed nearly 150,000 visitors in 2020, about half of prior year's total (13)
- Guest columnist: Dr. Fauci is the Einstein of epidemic diseases (13)
- Letter: FCSO deputy had every right to attend Trump rally (12)
- Jim Waters: Impeach or legislate? (11)
- Letter: Citizens don't appreciate what they have until it's gone (10)
- Steve Stewart: Kentucky's GOP leaders should lead the way in restoring dignity (10)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.