SHELBYVILLE — Services for Robert Ernest “Bobby” Ivers, 84, husband of Billie Jean Ivers, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Shelbyville First Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Friday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Ivers died Friday, Sept. 1, at U of L Shelbyville Hospital.  

