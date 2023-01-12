A gathering of family and friends for Robert Flinchum, 85, husband of Andrea Flinchum, will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Flinchum died Dec. 16.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Flinchum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription