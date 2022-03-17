Private funeral services for Robert G. Bemiss, 89, Frankfort, are being planned at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. He died Tuesday at Thomson Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore.

A native of Shelbyville, he was a computer operator with Investor’s Heritage Insurance Company, Frankfort. He was a United States Air Force veteran and member of Graefenburg Baptist Church. Bob was the son of Roger Hanson and Margaret Buckman Bemiss. 

Survivors include his wife, Carrie L. Bemiss, and daughter, Sandy White, both of Frankfort; son, Bryan (Teresa) Bemiss, Burgin, Kentucky; sister, Nancy Quinley, Middletown; and a special nephew David Bemiss, Frankfort; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. 

