Robert G. Kinker, MD

Robert George Kinker, MD, age 69, beloved father, husband, and friend passed peacefully at home in Ponte Vedra, Florida, on April 7, 2022, after a 20 year battle with cancer.
Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Jo Ann Jeffers Kinker; sons, Rob (Krissy, daughter, Emma) Ponte Vedra, and Kevin (Emily, daughter, Caroline, son Miles) Gastonia, North Carolina; daughter, Katie, Charlotte, North Carolina; brother, Brad Kinker (Cindy, sons, Brenton and Brian) Ponte Vedra; sister, Jan Kinker Moody (John, daughter, Morgan) Louisville, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Linda Jeffers Taylor (son, Peter; daughter, Beth) Danville, Kentucky; and brothers-in-law, Jeff Jeffers and Don Jeffers (Marcie, daughter, Missy) Frankfort, Kentucky.
Dr. Kinker was the son of the late Robert H. and Georgia Kinker, Frankfort, Kentucky. Dr. Kinker, his wife, and children all grew up in Frankfort. Bob graduated Valedictorian, Class of 1970, Franklin County High School.
He studied pre-med at the University of Virginia and was in Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. In 1977, he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and was inducted into the national Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.
In 1980, he completed residency in Family Medicine at Roanoke, Virginia, and practiced Family Medicine in Glasgow, Kentucky, for four years with Dr. Phillip Bale.
In 1984, Bob returned to the University of Kentucky to complete a residency in Ophthalmology, and in 1987, joined the late Dr. John Paul Broderson in a Surgical and General Ophthalmology practice in Frankfort, Kentucky, where Dr. Kinker practiced for 31 years, retiring in May 2018.
Bob and his family were members of First Christian Church, Frankfort.
In retirement, the Kinkers moved to Ponte Vedra, Florida, to be near MD Anderson Cancer Center for Bob's continued care. Bob loved being with family and friends and spoiling his grandchildren.
He was an avid reader, enjoyed boating and fishing, always shared a big smile, and had a keen wit and intellect. A family memorial service is planned this fall in North Carolina near his favorite fishing lake.
The family is grateful for the loving support, prayers, comforting cards and messages from relatives, friends and former patients.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, Frankfort, Kentucky, or to the American Cancer Society.
Per Bob's request, no formal funeral is planned.
