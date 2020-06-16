Bobby Cummins pic.jpg

Robert Gene “Bobby” Cummins Jr.

Robert Gene “Bobby” Cummins Jr., age 46, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Melissa Patillo officiating. Visitation will be at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday. A private committal service will be held. 

Bobby was born in Frankfort on Jan. 20, 1974. He was a member of New Life Worship Center and enjoyed singing. Bobby was outgoing with a great sense of humor, and loved to play jokes. 

He is survived by his mother, Deanna Cummins; daughters, Julie Cummins (Deston) and Raina Wise (Marcus); siblings, Robin Dean (Gary), Tony Cummins and Steven Cummins (Tammy); and grandchildren, Cayson Taylor and Nova Taylor. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Robert Gene Cummins Sr.; and brother, Michael Edward Cummins. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

