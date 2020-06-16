Robert Gene “Bobby” Cummins Jr., age 46, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Melissa Patillo officiating. Visitation will be at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday. A private committal service will be held.
Bobby was born in Frankfort on Jan. 20, 1974. He was a member of New Life Worship Center and enjoyed singing. Bobby was outgoing with a great sense of humor, and loved to play jokes.
He is survived by his mother, Deanna Cummins; daughters, Julie Cummins (Deston) and Raina Wise (Marcus); siblings, Robin Dean (Gary), Tony Cummins and Steven Cummins (Tammy); and grandchildren, Cayson Taylor and Nova Taylor. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Robert Gene Cummins Sr.; and brother, Michael Edward Cummins.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.