LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Robert Gene Cummins, 70, husband of Linda Cummins, will be 11 a.m.  Friday at Fellowship Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Cummins died Friday, June 2.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Cummins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription