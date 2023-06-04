LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Robert Gene Cummins, 70, husband of Linda Cummins, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Fellowship Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Cummins died Friday, June 2.
