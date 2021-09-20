OWENTON — Services for Robert Granville "Gran" Mefford, 66, of the Perry Park community, husband of June Shouse Mefford, will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald &. New Funeral Homes Seminary Street location. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Owen County Boys Golf Team or Owen County Boys Basketball Team. The funeral home respectfully request masks be worn for all services. Mefford died at home Friday.

