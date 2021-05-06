LAWRENCEBURG — Robert “Bobby” Scott Green, 69, passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2021. Born on January 27, 1952, in Lexington to the late Robert M. Green and Marguerite Scott Lutrell Green.

Robert lived in numerous places including, Lexington, Louisville, Dallas, TX, and Florida; but he spent the majority of his life living in Frankfort. Robert and his father started a plumbing business together called Robert M. Green & Son Plumbing that was family owned and operated for years.

After Robert’s father passed away they sold the business and Robert began a venture that he loved which was in investment property. In his spare time, Robert loved to golf and gamble; he loved going to Vegas and playing blackjack and poker.

Robert is predeceased by his parents, Robert M. Green and Marguerite Scott Lutrell Green.

He is survived by a daughter, Summer Strasburger (Chad); sisters, Dana Paige (Terry), Tonjua Ming Casey (Anthony), and Terry Lane Green; and grandchildren, Grayson Hope Strasburger, R. Wyatt Strasburger, and Jake Wood Strasburger.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home.

