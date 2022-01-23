LAWRENCEBURG — A private funeral service will be held for Robert Henry "Bob" Wiedo, 73, husband of Brenda Wiedo. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Wiedo died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wiedo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

