Robert Hord Newberry, 86, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home in Frankfort, Kentucky. He was born on June 6, 1934, in Kirkwood, Missouri, to the late Carle and Mildred Hord Newberry.
He was preceded in death by his younger brother, John Guy (Kay), of Jefferson City, Missouri.
He was married for 66 years to Dorothy Wells Newberry, who passed on Jan. 26, 2020. Both were members of the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort. Bob and Dorothy loved to travel and dance. Bob was an avid sports fan, especially of the Kentucky Wildcats, Missouri, Tigers football and the St. Louis Cardinals. He liked to say he was a member of the “Big Blue and Cardinal Nation.”
Newberry moved his family to Frankfort from Jefferson City, Missouri, in 1970 after assuming the position of Executive Vice President of the Kentucky Automobile Dealers Association, serving until his retirement in 2000. He was instrumental in relocating the association headquarters from Louisville to Frankfort and received many industry honors over his career.
His is survived by his children, Steven C. Newberry, Lynne McWilliams (Robert) and Robert B. Newberry. Affectionately known as “Papa” to his grandchildren, John Patrick (Nati) McWilliams, Houston, Texas, Lindsey T. McWilliams, Independence, Kentucky, and Robert Jordan (Lauren) Newberry, Lexington; as well as his beloved great-grandchildren, Lucas Mosher, Independence, Kentucky, Emmeline and Owen McWilliams, Houston, Texas. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Private services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church, Frankfort or MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4464 Houston, TX 77210. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.