Robert Anthony Jones, 56, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 27.  

Born Jan. 11, 1964, to Mrs. Georgetta Lorraine Jones and the late Harold Jones, he attended Franklin County High School and Job Corp where he received his GED.

Robert had a loving spirit and was a Jack of all trades. He would give you the shirt off his back and would help any way he could.

Along with his father, Robert was also preceded in death by a brother, Darryl Jones; and a nephew, Damien Jones. 

He is survived by three brothers, Doug Jones, Bobby Fields and David McGrapth; and six sisters, Sabrina Jones, Janice Jones, Doris Jones, Kim Jones, Cornelia Jones and Hartents Johnson. 

A funeral service will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Tuesday with visitation beginning at noon.

An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.  

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription