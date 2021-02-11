Services for Robert Joseph Gallagher, 76, husband of Maria Gallagher, will be private at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Gallagher died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Gallagher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

