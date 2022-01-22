Robert Wilson

Robert Joseph Wilson, age 50, passed away at home on Friday, January 21, 2021.

He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 25, 1971, to Gary Thurman Wilson and Doris Jean Clemens Wilson. He was a skilled carpenter, a self-employed contractor, and loved working with wood. He attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Joseph Wilson (Bethany) and Jonathan Wilson; siblings, Gary Wilson Jr., and Carol Swartz; and grandchildren, Kayden and Kaylee. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.

