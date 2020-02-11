SHELBYVILLE — A Celebration of Life service for Robert Kent Logan, 68, husband of Linda Sparrow Logan, will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Logan died Monday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Logan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

