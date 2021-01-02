LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Robert L. Buntain, 77, husband of Betty Buntain, will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service time on Monday. Buntain died Friday.
